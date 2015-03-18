BRIEF-Swisslog plans merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
March 18 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Swisslog plans merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares
* Plans are in place for a merger with a company controlled by KUKA by means of a cash compensation for remaining minority shareholders
* As of March 16, KUKA holds a stake of over 96 pct in Swisslog Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.