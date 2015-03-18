BRIEF-Swisslog plans merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares

March 18 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Swisslog plans merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares

* Plans are in place for a merger with a company controlled by KUKA by means of a cash compensation for remaining minority shareholders

As of March 16, KUKA holds a stake of over 96 pct in Swisslog Holding