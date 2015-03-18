版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-BASF to grant sublicenses of ExxonMobil gas treatment technology

March 18 Basf Se

* Says to grant sublicenses of ExxonMobil gas treatment technology Further company coverage:
