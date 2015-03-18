版本:
BRIEF-Cellectis lists on Nasdaq

March 18 Cellectis SA :

* Lists on Nasdaq

* Announces launch of an offer on a maximum of 3,500,000 common shares in the form of American Depository Shares (ADS) as part of its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market

* Plans over-allotment option representing 15 percent of initial offer

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as leader managers and joint bookrunners

* Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Trout Capital LLC are acting as co-lead managers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
