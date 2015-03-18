版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 23:09 BJT

BRIEF-ARM enters intellectual property pact with Cadence Design

March 18 Arm Holdings Plc

* Cadence Design Systems and ARM Holdings announce strategic IP interoperability agreement Source text: bit.ly/1xxQK4R Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐