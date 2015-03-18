BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology announces extension of loan until end of April 2017

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
March 18 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Announces extension of loan secured by mortgage certificates and loan agreement until end of April 2017
* 150 million Swiss francs ($151.03 million) loan agreement concluded in April 2011 with same banking syndicate to fund acquisitions and working capital, which was due to expire in April 2015, was adapted and extended
* Renegotiated loan facility was changed as proposed by company to suit its needs and amounts to a guarantee limit of 90 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.