2015年 3月 19日

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology announces extension of loan until end of April 2017

March 18 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Announces extension of loan secured by mortgage certificates and loan agreement until end of April 2017

* 150 million Swiss francs ($151.03 million) loan agreement concluded in April 2011 with same banking syndicate to fund acquisitions and working capital, which was due to expire in April 2015, was adapted and extended

* Renegotiated loan facility was changed as proposed by company to suit its needs and amounts to a guarantee limit of 90 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
