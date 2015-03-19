BRIEF-Cham Paper Group FY EBIT up to CHF 8.9 mln

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 19 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :
* FY EBIT rises from 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.8 million) to 8.9 million Swiss francs
* Payment of a dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per share
* Revenue with speciality papers fell by 6.6 pct to 216 million Swiss francs in 2014
* Net profit for 2014 financial year came to 1.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 0.4 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.