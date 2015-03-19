BRIEF-Cham Paper Group FY EBIT up to CHF 8.9 mln

March 19 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :

* FY EBIT rises from 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.8 million) to 8.9 million Swiss francs

* Payment of a dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per share

* Revenue with speciality papers fell by 6.6 pct to 216 million Swiss francs in 2014

* Net profit for 2014 financial year came to 1.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 0.4 million Swiss francs)