瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-BKW AG FY 2014 net profit of CHF 291.9 mln

March 19 BKW AG :

* Proposes to annual general meeting to increase dividend from 1.20 Swiss francs to 1.60 Swiss francs per share

* FY net profit of 291.9 million Swiss francs ($295 million)

* Sees 2015 result will be lower than in 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1xAjYzY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9898 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

