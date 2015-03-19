版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Nicox receives orphan drug designation from FDA for naproxcinod in duchenne muscular dystrophy

March 19 Nicox SA :

* Nicox receives orphan drug designation from FDA for naproxcinod in duchenne muscular dystrophy

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

