BRIEF-Philips considers IPO for lighting business, says will review other options

March 19 Koninklijke Philips Nv :

* Proposal to appoint David Pyott as new member of supervisory board

* Philips provides update on 2015 AGM agenda

* Also published shareholders circular providing a further specification and explanation of proposal to approve separation of lighting business from Royal Philips

* Separation is currently intended to be effectuated through an initial public offering, but other options will continue to be reviewed