REFILE-BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion signs XPS agreements with two clinics in Florida

(Corrects spelling of word signs in headline)

March 19 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Two clinics in Florida have recently signed XPS agreements

* Says it is estimated that delivery of XPS to these two clinics will take place in march

* XVIVP Perfusion's XPS and STEEN Solution are the only approved products in the USA for evaluation of marginal lungs before lung transplantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

