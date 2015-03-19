BRIEF-Interparfums to acquire Rochas from Procter & Gamble

March 19 Interparfums SA :

* Has entered into an agreement with the Procter & Gamble Company to acquire the Rochas brand

* The transaction is expected to be completed within the first half of 2015, subject to closing conditions

* The acquisition will be payable in cash on the closing date for $108 million and financed entirely through a medium term loan

