BRIEF-Interparfums to acquire Rochas from Procter & Gamble

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Interparfums SA :
* Has entered into an agreement with the Procter & Gamble Company to acquire the Rochas brand
* The transaction is expected to be completed within the first half of 2015, subject to closing conditions
* The acquisition will be payable in cash on the closing date for $108 million and financed entirely through a medium term loan
Source text: bit.ly/194zL3B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose