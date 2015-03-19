版本:
BRIEF-Comet Holding FY 2014 sales up 15.3 pct to CHF 287.9 mln

March 19 Comet Holding AG :

* FY sales growth of 15.3 percent to 287.9 million Swiss francs ($290 million)

* FY net income up 63.3 percent to 26.3 million Swiss francs

* FY operating earnings (EBITDA) improved by 10.5 percent to 39.8 million Swiss francs

* Dividend increase to 11 Swiss francs per share (2013: 8 Swiss francs)

* FY 2015: expects sales of 280 million - 300 million Swiss francs and EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

