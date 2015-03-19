BRIEF-Comet Holding FY 2014 sales up 15.3 pct to CHF 287.9 mln

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 19 Comet Holding AG :
* FY sales growth of 15.3 percent to 287.9 million Swiss francs ($290 million)
* FY net income up 63.3 percent to 26.3 million Swiss francs
* FY operating earnings (EBITDA) improved by 10.5 percent to 39.8 million Swiss francs
* Dividend increase to 11 Swiss francs per share (2013: 8 Swiss francs)
* FY 2015: expects sales of 280 million - 300 million Swiss francs and EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.