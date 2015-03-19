BRIEF-Riber acquires MBE Control Solutions

BRIEF-SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
* SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
March 19 Riber SA :
* Acquires MBE Control Solutions in the United States
* Acquisition of MBE Control Solutions will be financed by using virtually all treasury shares held by Riber
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results; additional 110,000 acres leased in the Western Eagle Ford
* Biolase announces the FDA clearance and worldwide launch of its new Epic Pro(tm) diode laser system