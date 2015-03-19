版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 14:36 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 41.2 pct to EUR 79.6 mln

March 19 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* FY operating revenues increased by 41.2 pct to 79.6 million euros ($85.8 million)

* FY profit after tax increased by 6.7 pct to 73.3 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1ExhZBp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

