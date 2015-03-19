BRIEF-Esperite acquires InKaryo

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Esperite N.V. :
* Acquires InKaryo, a United States-based start-up specialised in bioinformatics for genetic diagnostics and molecular cytogenetic tests
* Pursuant to transaction, Esperite (ESP) will acquire InKaryo shares at a purchase price of $260,000, and assume its obligations under its 2-year 6 pct $280,000 convertible bond due May 2015
* Except for a small $40,000 cash payment on completion, ESP is entitled to pay purchase price in shares
* If it elects to do so, sellers collectively will receive 73,530 new ESP shares
* ESP is entitled to convert convertible bond in ESP shares at a conversion price of 2.99 euros ($3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose