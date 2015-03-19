BRIEF-ABB wins $900 mln order to link Norwegian, German power grids

March 19 ABB Ltd

* ABB wins a $900 million order to connect Norwegian and German power grids

* The link will be 623 kilometres (387.11 miles) long, making it the longest high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection in Europe, the firm said

* It is scheduled to go into commercial operation in 2020

* The contract also includes a five-year service agreement