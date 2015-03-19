BRIEF-ABB wins $900 mln order to link Norwegian, German power grids

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 19 ABB Ltd
* ABB wins a $900 million order to connect Norwegian and German power grids
* The link will be 623 kilometres (387.11 miles) long, making it the longest high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection in Europe, the firm said
* It is scheduled to go into commercial operation in 2020
* The contract also includes a five-year service agreement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.