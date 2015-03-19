版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 17:09 BJT

BRIEF-Swisscom Health and i-engineers to provide patient-record and networking solutions for hospitals

March 19 Swisscom AG :

* Swisscom health AG and i-engineers AG, a software firm that provides specialised solutions for electronic patient record-keeping and networking, have decided to enter a strategic partnership

* Cooperation will create new cloud-based solutions for hospitals that will also be beneficial to doctors and patients Source text: bit.ly/19BNksH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

