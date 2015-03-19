BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group to carry out capital increase from authorized capital

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 19 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Board of directors has decided to carry out a capital increase from authorized capital
* Share capital to be increased by 900,000 registered shares with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs ($5) per share
* Issue price at 10 Swiss francs per registered share
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.