2015年 3月 20日

BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group to carry out capital increase from authorized capital

March 19 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Board of directors has decided to carry out a capital increase from authorized capital

* Share capital to be increased by 900,000 registered shares with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs ($5) per share

* Issue price at 10 Swiss francs per registered share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

