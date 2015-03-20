版本:
BRIEF-Q-Free increases stake in Intelight in US

March 20 Q-Free ASA :

* Has signed a share purchase agreement and a shareholders agreement to acquire shares in US traffic controller supplier, Intelight Inc.

* Says this will be done through a five year option program, giving shareholders option to sell shares at closing in 2015 and in five subsequent years valid from 2016

* Says this will be giving Q-Free opportunity to each year add some 15 pct of Intelight-shares to current 10.2 pct shareholding

* At end of five year period in Q2 of 2020, Q-Free has option to acquire rest of shares

* Acquisition will increase number of employees to 130 in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
