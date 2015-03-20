BRIEF-Q-Free increases stake in Intelight in US

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 20 Q-Free ASA :
* Has signed a share purchase agreement and a shareholders agreement to acquire shares in US traffic controller supplier, Intelight Inc.
* Says this will be done through a five year option program, giving shareholders option to sell shares at closing in 2015 and in five subsequent years valid from 2016
* Says this will be giving Q-Free opportunity to each year add some 15 pct of Intelight-shares to current 10.2 pct shareholding
* At end of five year period in Q2 of 2020, Q-Free has option to acquire rest of shares
* Acquisition will increase number of employees to 130 in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction