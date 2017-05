March 23 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* To acquire GPH Cordiva

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire GPH (Gesellschaft feur Patientenhilfe), based in Munich, for a cash purchase price of 7.6 million euros ($8 million)

* Expects to finance transaction through a combination of existing cash and new debt

* Transaction is expected to close within a short time-frame ($1 = 0.9249 euros)