BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding FY 2014 net result turns to profit of CHF 1.7 mln

March 23 Orell Fuessli Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 4.0 million Swiss francs ($4 million); (previous year loss of 20.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 net revenues of 288.1 million Swiss francs versus 272.2 million Swiss francs previous year, this is an increase of about 6 percent

* FY 2014 net result of 1.7 million Swiss francs (previous year loss of 17.0 million Swiss francs)

* Proposes to waive the payment of a dividend

* Sees FY 2015 further improvement in earnings Source text - bit.ly/1FQMaoY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9772 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
