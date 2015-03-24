BRIEF-Komax Holding FY EBIT grows to CHF 48.1 million

March 24 Komax Holding AG :
* FY consolidated revenues increased by 12.2 pct to 363.3 million Swiss francs ($375.39
million)
* FY EBIT amounted to 48.1 million francs, up 11.1 pct
* Proposes a dividend increase of 11.1 pct to 5.00 francs per share, of which 2.50 francs
will be distributed from capital contribution reserves
* Expecting Komax Group to once again post a good result for 2015, although conversion of
various currencies into Swiss francs is likely to act as a damper on both growth and
profitability
($1 = 0.9678 Swiss francs)
