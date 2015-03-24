BRIEF-Partners Group Holding FY 2014 revenues of CHF 574 mln, up 17 pct

March 24 Partners Group Holding AG :
* FY 2014 revenues at record level of 574 million Swiss
francs(2013: 492 million francs), increasing by 17 pct
* FY 2014 EBITDA reached a record 347 million francs (2013:
300 million francs), increasing by 16 pct
* FY 2014 adjusted net profit climbed 15 pct to 336 million
francs (2013: 292 million francs)
* Partners Group's board of directors will propose a
dividend of 8.50 francs per share (2014: 7.25 francs) to
shareholders on May 13, 2015
* Sees FY 2015 overall EBITDA margin likely to fall below 60
pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)