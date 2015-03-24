BRIEF-Tamedia - COMCO approves merger of local.ch and search.ch

March 24 Tamedia AG :
* Swiss competition commission (Comco) has found merger of
Swisscom Directories Ltd (local.ch) and search.ch AG to be
acceptable
* Merger can thus proceed without restrictions and is
expected to be completed by middle of year
* Swisscom and Tamedia will hold respectively 69 percent and
31 percent of shares in resulting company and Tamedia 31 per
cent
* Swisscom has granted Tamedia a right of sale and Tamedia
has granted Swisscom a right of purchase for Tamedia's 31 per
cent share, which may be exercised three years after completion
of transaction at price of about 200 million Swiss francs ($207
million)
