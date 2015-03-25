版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 14:41 BJT

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine FY 2014 revenue $40.0 mln, up 34.7 pct

March 25 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Revenue for 2014 of $40.0 million, up 34.7 pct from $29.7 million in 2013

* FY EBITDA for year of $7.4 million

* FY EBIT for year of $1.3 million

* FY net profit for year of $0.8 million

* Expecting top line growth in constant currency of more than 20 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐