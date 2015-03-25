版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine appoints new chairman and seeks CEO

March 25 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* Appoints new chairman and initiates CEO search process

* Board of directors has unanimously resolved to appoint Oren Most to serve as company's new non-executive chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐