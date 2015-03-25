版本:
BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for CHF 4 mln

March 25 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for 4 million Swiss francs ($4 million)

* Is planning to use payment from Novartis to settle remaining payment obligations under outstanding convertible loan notes, which remain subordinated

* Closing of transaction with Novartis is expected to occur upon conversion of convertible bonds into Cytos shares in second half of April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

