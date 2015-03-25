BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for CHF 4 mln

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 25 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for 4 million Swiss francs ($4 million)
* Is planning to use payment from Novartis to settle remaining payment obligations under outstanding convertible loan notes, which remain subordinated
* Closing of transaction with Novartis is expected to occur upon conversion of convertible bonds into Cytos shares in second half of April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.