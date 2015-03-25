BRIEF-Vontobel Holding to acquire majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 25 Vontobel Holding Ag
* To acquire a majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management
* Will acquire a 60 percent stake in TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour)
* TwentyFour's Partners will continue to manage TwentyFour's day-to-day operations, retaining full authority over fund investment decisions
* 40 percent stake held by the Partners will be acquired by Vontobel over the longer-term
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2015
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.