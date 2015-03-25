版本:
BRIEF-Mondo TV files request to Borsa Italiana for pre-admission of Mondo TV Suisse

March 25 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says request to Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana) for pre-admission to AIM Italia of Mondo TV Suisse has been filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

