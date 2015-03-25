版本:
BRIEF-Helvetia Holding - delisting of shares of Nationale Suisse

March 25 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Delisting of the shares of Nationale Suisse

* Basel-Stadt court of appeals has declared equity securities of Nationale Suisse not held by Helvetia as canceled

* Delisting of all registered shares of Nationale Suisse effective by April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

