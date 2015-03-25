BRIEF-Schindler Holding: ongoing repurchase program - approval of higher daily volumes

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 25 Schindler Holding AG :
* Approval of higher daily volumes within limits of ongoing repurchase program of own registered shares and bearer participation certificates
* Has applied for exemption from rules of art. 55B Abs. 1 lit. C of stock exchange ordinance (permitted daily volume) with respect to its ongoing repurchase program from takeover board
* Takeover board partially approved Schindler's request and authorized an increase of daily volumes from a current maximum of 6,031 to a new maximum of 10,088 registered shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.