版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 15:44 BJT

BRIEF-Vontobel in talks to takeover Meriten Investment Management

March 25 Vontobel Holding AG :

* Says it is currently in talks with bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) about a possible takeover of Meriten Investment Management (Meriten), an asset manager in Germany

* All mid-term financial targets, dividend policy included, remain unchanged

* Says could execute a possible transaction without tapping into any additional Tier I or Tier II capital

