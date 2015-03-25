版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Sika opens mortar and concrete admixture facilities in UAE and on Reunion Island

March 25 Sika AG :

* Opens mortar and concrete admixture facilities in United Arab Emirates and on Reunion island Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

