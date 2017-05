CORRECTED-BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY 2014 profit up at 711 mln Swiss francs

(Corrects headline to say profit is up at 711 mln, not down at 711 mln.)

March 26 Baloise Holding AG :

* Reports profit of 711 million Swiss francs ($742.25 million) for FY 2014 from 453 million Swiss francs in FY 2013

* To raise its dividend to 5.00 Swiss francs per share for FY 2014

* Says FY 2014 net income of 2,411.4 million Swiss francs versus 1,907 million Swiss francs reported for 2013

* In 2014 raised EBIT contributed by its life insurance business by 82.6 percent to 477 million Swiss francs (2013: 261 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)