BRIEF-Ablynx extends ion channel research collaboration with Merck

March 26 Ablynx NV

* Announces extension of ion channel research collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.

* Merck & Co., Inc. will extend their funding of research collaboration with Ablynx to end of September 2016

* Ion channel collaboration was announced in October 2012 and included a EUR6.5 million upfront payment and Eur2 million in initial research funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
