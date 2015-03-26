BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY 2014 sales revenue down at 428.7 mln CHF

March 26 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Says FY 2014 sales revenue of 428.7 million Swiss francs
($447.31 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA increased by 50.3 percent to 27.2 million
Swiss francs
* Says FY 2014 net profits of 16.1 million Swiss francs (up
166.3 percent)
* To propose FY 2014 increase in dividend from capital
reserves from 3.2 Swiss francs to 3.7 Swiss francs per named
share
* Says FY 2014 EBIT result was 20.0 million Swiss
francs(previous year 10.3 million Swiss francs)
* At group level, Hochdorf is anticipating gross sales
revenue in region of 580 million Swiss francs to 620 million
Swiss francs for current year 2015
($1 = 0.9584 Swiss francs)
