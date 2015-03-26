BRIEF-Metall Zug FY 2014 gross sales up 2.0 pct to CHF 927.0 mln

March 26 Metall Zug AG :
* FY 2014 gross sales increased by 2.0 percent to 927.0
million Swiss francs ($969 million)
* FY 2014 net income amounted to 86.0 million Swiss
francs(2013: 124.1 million Swiss francs including the one-time
impact)
* FY EBIT of 75.0 million Swiss francs (previous year: 69.8
million Swiss francs)
* Provided that the overall economic conditions do not
change significantly, the operating income of the Metall Zug
group is expected to somewhat decrease in 2015 compared with the
year 2014
* To propose unchanged dividend of 6.10 Swiss francs gross
per type A registered share and 61.00 Swiss francs gross per
type B registered share for FY 2014
($1 = 0.9566 Swiss francs)
