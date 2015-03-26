BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology FY 2014 net sales up 56 pct to CHF 315.8 mln

March 26 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Net sales and incoming orders increased in 2014 compared to previous year

* Net sales 2014 rose by 56 percent to 315.8 million Swiss francs ($329 million)

* FY incoming orders of 326.0 million Swiss francs; up 13 percent compared to previous year

* FY net result of -134.7 million Swiss francs (2013: -162.8 million Swiss francs)

* For 2015, has defined target to reach break-even at EBITDA level and to achieve net sales of about 400 million Swiss francs

* Has defined a long-term target for year 2020: wants to achieve net sales of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, an EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 15 percent and sustainable positive cash flows in 2020

* EBITDA for fiscal year amounted to -95.6 million Swiss francs, as it included a substantial amount of non-recurring special items (2013: -117.3 million Swiss francs)

