BRIEF-Conzzeta FY 2014 operating result of CHF 93.4 mln, up 9.1 pct

March 26 Conzzeta AG :
* 2014 revenues of 1,195.7 million Swiss francs ($1.25
billion) were on a par with the previous year's level (1,194.0
million francs)
* Group achieved an operating result (EBIT) of 104.3 million
francs in 2014
* EBIT margin for 2014 reached 8.7 pct (previous year: 7.5
pct)
* Adjusted figures show FY operating result of 93.4 million
Swiss francs, a rise on the previous year (85.6 million francs)
of 9.1 pct
* Is proposing to the annual general meeting that a dividend
of 50 Swiss francs per registered share A and 10 francs per
registered share B be paid out
Source text: bit.ly/1CrCBLT
($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs)
