BRIEF-RBS says to realise $3.2 bln from Citizens share sale

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :
* Final pricing of offering of shares in Citizens Financial Group
* Offer comprises 135 million shares, or 24.7 pct, of Citizens common stock at a public offering price per share of $23.75.
* Gross proceeds realised by RBSG will be $3.2 billion ($3.7 billion assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option) with cash proceeds being used for general business purposes
* Will continue to hold up to 45.6 pct of CFG's shares of common stock (41.9 pct assuming exercise of entire over-allotment option) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.