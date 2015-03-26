版本:
BRIEF-SSBV Rovsing signs contract with Lockheed Martin

March 26 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Says signs contract with Lockheed Martin

* Says the contract sum amounts to $438,500 and the project is expected to be completed by May 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1IyIOql Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
