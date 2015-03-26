BRIEF-TXT e-solutions sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 TXT e-solutions SpA :
* Sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds
* Sells 319,000 treasury shares at 9.93 euros per share for a total of 3.2 million euros ($3.53 million) to Kabouter Management LLC
* Transaction allows TXT to increase by 3.2 million euros its net financial position
* As a consequence of this transaction treasury shares are reduced from 1,428,950 (12.09 pct issued shares) to 1.109.950 (9.39 pct) and will be utilized to finance acquisitions and stock grant plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.