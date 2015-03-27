版本:
2015年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Gurit Holding appoints new CFO

March 27 Gurit Holding AG :

* Appoints new chief financial officer

* Announced appointment of Angelo Quabba as chief financial officer and member of executive committee, effective Aug. 1

* Quabba joins Gurit from Bruker Biospin where he holds position of Executive Vice President Finance

