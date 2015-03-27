BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group FY 2014 net loss narrows to 6.1 mln euros

March 27 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* reports full year 2014 consolidated net sales of 7.2 million euros ($7.84 million), almost eight times higher than in 2013

* Sees 2017 consolidated sales in range between 100 million euros and 130 million euros with a consolidated EBIT margin of between 13 pct and 15 pct

* Full year 2014 net loss is 6.1 million euros versus net loss of 6.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)