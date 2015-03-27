BRIEF-Nyrstar says too late to nominate directors proposed by Trafigura

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 27 Nyrstar SA :
* Unsolicited proposal by Trafigura to elect 2 new directors was submitted too late to enable nomination
* Not in a position to issue a recommendation to shareholders regarding proposed candidates as required by Belgian code on corporate governance
* Intends to engage with Trafigura on their proposed resolutions and will continue to assess additional director(s) for nomination
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States