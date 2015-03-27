BRIEF-Nyrstar says too late to nominate directors proposed by Trafigura

March 27 Nyrstar SA :

* Unsolicited proposal by Trafigura to elect 2 new directors was submitted too late to enable nomination

* Not in a position to issue a recommendation to shareholders regarding proposed candidates as required by Belgian code on corporate governance

* Intends to engage with Trafigura on their proposed resolutions and will continue to assess additional director(s) for nomination