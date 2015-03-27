BRIEF-Peach Property Group to buy two portfolios in North Rhine-Westphalia

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 27 Peach Property Group AG :
* To acquire two portfolios with 636 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia
* Target rent to rise by about 2.25 million Swiss francs ($2.33 million) or 20 percent to about 12 million Swiss francs
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Final closing of transaction is expected to occur in coming six to eight weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States