2015年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Peach Property Group to buy two portfolios in North Rhine-Westphalia

March 27 Peach Property Group AG :

* To acquire two portfolios with 636 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia

* Target rent to rise by about 2.25 million Swiss francs ($2.33 million) or 20 percent to about 12 million Swiss francs

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Final closing of transaction is expected to occur in coming six to eight weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
