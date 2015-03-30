BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach sells specific distribution activities to Jacquet Metal Service

March 30 Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :

* Sells specific distribution activities to Jacquet Metal Service

* Purchase price (enterprise value) in the amount of 88.6 million euros ($96.2 million)

* Closing expected in the third quarter 2015, positive effect on key financial figures of Schmolz + Bickenbach Group

* One-time impairment need and provisioning requirement in the amount of around 120 million euros - 140 million euros