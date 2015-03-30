BRIEF-Partners Group to exit investment in Nobel Learning

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
March 30 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Says to exit investment in Nobel Learning
* Sale is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2015 at an anticipated return on investment of approximately 4x cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.