中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 30日 星期一 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group to exit investment in Nobel Learning

March 30 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Says to exit investment in Nobel Learning

* Sale is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2015 at an anticipated return on investment of approximately 4x cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
