版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 30日 星期一 23:42 BJT

BRIEF-Aevis Holding: GSMN Neuchatel SA integrates Clinique Montbrillant

March 30 Aevis Holding SA :

* Genolier Swiss Medical Network expands and invests in La Chaux-de-Fonds

* Agreement regarding the integration of Clinique Montbrillant within GSMN Neuchatel SA, a 100 percent subsidiary of GSMN, has been signed on March 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
