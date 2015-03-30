版本:
BRIEF-U Blox Holding places 60 million CHF bond issue

March 30 U Blox Holding AG :

* Places 60 million Swiss francs ($62 million) bond issue

* Bonds bear a 1.625 percent coupon and have a tenor of 6 years (final maturity April 27, 2021)

* Expected payment date of bonds is April 27, 2015

